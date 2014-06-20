Danes who stop using Facebook for just a week are happier, less angry and less lonely than those who continue checking the social network as usual, reveals a new study by graduate student Morten Tromholt from the department of sociology at University of Copenhagen.

Tromholt recruited 1,095 people (via Facebook) to participate in his one-week experiment and randomly assigned them to either a treatment group (asked not to use Facebook) or control group (asked to continue using Facebook as usual).

At the end of the experiment, 86 percent of the participants in the treatment group said they managed to stay away from the social network for the whole week.