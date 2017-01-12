 Danish research: Left to be brilliant on their own if they don’t know what’s right for them – The Post

Danish research: Left to be brilliant on their own if they don’t know what’s right for them

New Danish research shows that left-handed people may be faster or more creative

Who’s been left with the last laugh? (photo: Alejandro Escamilla)
March 16th, 2017 7:45 pm| by Claudia Maier
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Get a pad of paper out and draw a circle. And another. Now switch hands and do it again.

Compare the circles. If there’s little difference and you’re right-handed, there’s a good chance you should have been a member of the 12 percent: the southpaws, the ambilevous, the lefties.



And right now you’re probably having a flashback to having it beaten out of you at a convent when you were three years old.

After all, the Latin adjective sinister meant both ‘left’ and ‘unlucky’, while ‘gauche’ in French means both ‘left’, ‘awkward’ and ‘clumsy’.

Research in Copenhagen
The circle test was used in new research by Hartwig Siebner, a professor of neurology at the University of Copenhagen, and his colleagues.

Siebner and his team observed the motor skills of 52 right-handed adolescents as they drew circles with both their hands on a digital tablet.

Not only were a few of the subjects able to draw circles equally well with both hands, but some even displayed a left-handed inclination.

The overall upshot, according to Siebner, is that left-handed people may possibly be more creative and quick-of-mind than the majority 88 percent.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish research: Left to be brilliant on their own if they don’t know what’s right for them
International
Denmark ranks 10th in EU study index for international students
Local
Iconic hotel green-lit for St Patrick’s weekend
Business
Business News in Brief: The most expensive pizza in Denmark no-one wants to buy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved