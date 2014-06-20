Contact us Advertise with us

Danish research: Shark blood could help cure brain diseases

DEMKIP trying to crowdfund their way to 1,000,000 dollars

The researcher fundraisers can smell the blood (photo: DEMKIP) The researcher fundraisers can smell the blood (photo: DEMKIP)
August 29th, 2016 2:55 pm| by Christian W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A group of Danish researchers are looking into the possibility of using shark blood to help find a cure for serious brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The research group, named DEMKIP, is made up of marine biologists, bio-chemists, engineers, doctors and professors, and it is working hard to obtain funding for further research via crowdfunding efforts.

“We are campaigning to raise money to create a shark preservation program … we will be able to develop a treatment that can cure or even reverse brain diseases,” DEMKIP wrote on its crowdfunding site at Indiegogo.



“It is important to us  because our cure will stop the progression of brain diseases. Two years of intensive  research has shown that the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s may be stopped or even reversed by utilising an innovative new biomolecular approach.”

READ MORE: Danish researchers looking to crowdfund ‘Theory of Everything’

Crimson preservation
DEMKIP is working in close co-operation with the University of Copenhagen, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the National University of Singapore.

The crowdfunding began yesterday and the group aims to raise 1,000,000 US dollars over the next couple of months to fund a lab to contain the blood-donating sharks. So far, they have raised 50 dollars.

The researchers hope to also use their lab for preservation efforts to protect endangered sharks.

Related Posts


Latest News

Long day for MobilePay (photo: Christian Jensen)
Rough day for Danske Bank
The researcher fundraisers can smell the blood (photo: DEMKIP)
Danish research: Shark blood could help cure brain diseases
Changes are afoot (photo: SKAT)
Government eyeing overhaul of SKAT
Mealworms look suspiciously similar to Haribo's Labre Larver (photo: Heimdal Entofarm/Haribo)
Insect farms could become the future of Danish agriculture
The clinic in Uppsala will soon be welcoming Danish patients (photo: News Øresund)
Danish particle therapy cancer patients to be treated in Sweden instead of the US
At least she had the good sense to cover up (photo: Pixabay)
Danish youngsters increasingly sending each other nude photos

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved