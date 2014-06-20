A group of Danish researchers are looking into the possibility of using shark blood to help find a cure for serious brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
The research group, named DEMKIP, is made up of marine biologists, bio-chemists, engineers, doctors and professors, and it is working hard to obtain funding for further research via crowdfunding efforts.
“We are campaigning to raise money to create a shark preservation program … we will be able to develop a treatment that can cure or even reverse brain diseases,” DEMKIP wrote on its crowdfunding site at Indiegogo.
“It is important to us because our cure will stop the progression of brain diseases. Two years of intensive research has shown that the progression of neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s may be stopped or even reversed by utilising an innovative new biomolecular approach.”
Crimson preservation
DEMKIP is working in close co-operation with the University of Copenhagen, the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the National University of Singapore.
The crowdfunding began yesterday and the group aims to raise 1,000,000 US dollars over the next couple of months to fund a lab to contain the blood-donating sharks. So far, they have raised 50 dollars.
The researchers hope to also use their lab for preservation efforts to protect endangered sharks.