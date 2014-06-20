A group of Danish researchers are looking into the possibility of using shark blood to help find a cure for serious brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

The research group, named DEMKIP, is made up of marine biologists, bio-chemists, engineers, doctors and professors, and it is working hard to obtain funding for further research via crowdfunding efforts.

“We are campaigning to raise money to create a shark preservation program … we will be able to develop a treatment that can cure or even reverse brain diseases,” DEMKIP wrote on its crowdfunding site at Indiegogo.