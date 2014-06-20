Contact us Advertise with us

Danish researchers: climate change impacting migrating birds

Fluctuating weather making it increasingly difficult for the birds to survive

A cuckoo fitted with a satellite transmitter (photo: Mikkel Willemoes) A cuckoo fitted with a satellite transmitter (photo: Mikkel Willemoes)
January 5th, 2017 1:48 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

New research from the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagen has concluded that climate change will make it increasingly difficult for migratory birds to survive.

The Danish researchers, who led the considerable international research project, used satellite tracking to monitor the migration of 38 birds over several years.

“They are bound to their migration programs, so they fly down to the areas that are green, or where they expect it to be green,” Kasper Thorup, one of the researchers, told DR Nyheder.



“Just as we have a circadian rhythm, the birds have an internal program – an annual rhythm that they follow.”

According to the researchers, there are indications that some species will struggle to survive in the future when climate change is expected to lead to extreme periods of drought and vegetation change.

READ MORE: Sparrows quickly disappearing from Danish countryside

Dependent on green areas
Three migratory birds indigenous to Denmark – the red-backed shrike, the nightingale and the cuckoo – all spend their winters in various parts of Africa before flying back to Denmark in the late spring.

The cuckoo flies straight to the jungles of west Africa, but the shrike and nightingale travel from green spot to green spot – areas that are lush for only weeks or months at a time – jumping to and fro from five to seven different spots as part of their migration. And that’s where the issue stems from.

“There have been droughts in some areas of Africa, and we could see there that the birds were still waiting around,” said Thorup.

“They don’t just suddenly come up with a new plan just because it isn’t green.”

The migratory bird figures are already dwindling, and unless they are able to adapt their migrations in the future, they may not survive the impact of climate change.

The research project has been published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Related News


Latest News

A cuckoo fitted with a satellite transmitter (photo: Mikkel Willemoes)
Danish researchers: climate change impacting migrating birds
Danes helping countries go clean (photo: Miljøstyrelsen)
Denmark exporting clean air for billions
Mariano at a recent BCCD event at the Slovakian Embassy (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Changing of the guard at the British Chamber of Commerce in Denmark
A more common scene in the future? (photo: Kystdirektoratet)
Flooding in Denmark becoming the norm
Now is that a Danish or Swedish forest? (photo: Sanna Sjöswärd)
Who is … David Dencik?
Not that much to be chirpy about, Denmark (photo: Pixabay)
Danish kids score poorly in big activity report

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved