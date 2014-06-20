New research from the Natural History Museum of Denmark at the University of Copenhagen has concluded that climate change will make it increasingly difficult for migratory birds to survive.

The Danish researchers, who led the considerable international research project, used satellite tracking to monitor the migration of 38 birds over several years.

“They are bound to their migration programs, so they fly down to the areas that are green, or where they expect it to be green,” Kasper Thorup, one of the researchers, told DR Nyheder.