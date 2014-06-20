Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have become the world’s first to prove a connection between a gene and HDL-cholesterol (HDL-C), also known as ‘good cholesterol’.

Low levels of HDL-C in the body leads to a greater risk of cardiovascular disease and atherosclerosis, and it is beneficial to understand which role the gene GALNT2 played in regulating cholesterol levels.

“We wanted to understand the role that GALNT2 plays in regulating the level of HDL-C in the blood,” said Katrine Schjoldager, an assistant professor at the Copenhagen Center for Glycomics at the University of Copenhagen.