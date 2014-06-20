Contact us Advertise with us

Danish restaurant turning to Neptune to improve its pizza dough

Purified seawater a healthier baking alternative, says chef

Just add pepperoni (photo: Jyi1693) Just add pepperoni (photo: Jyi1693)
August 30th, 2016 8:42 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

David Biffani, the chef and owner of Mother Restaurant in Kødbyen, Copenhagen’s Meatpacking District in Vesterbro, is introducing a new/old technique to prepare  his sourdough pizzas.

Biffani will make his pizza dough using purified seawater rather than traditional salt and water.

“Using micro-filtered seawater with all of the natural occurring minerals and trace minerals is a way to season food and obtain a more intense and natural flavour while lowering your salt intake and boosting consumption of trace minerals,” explained Biffani.



“Baking with the seawater gives the dough a delicate and springy texture, so our sour dough pizzas are tastier, lighter and even easier to digest.”

Get the Munchies
The first sourdough pizzas made with seawater will be presented in collaboration with Munchies & Vice Magazine at the Munchies Food Festival in Kødbyen on September 3 and 4.

Biffani will host a talk and a tasting of the pizzas in the courtyard of his restaurant on September 3.

Guests  attending the Munchies social dinner will experience a wider spectrum of cooking with seawater, as Chef Bo Linnegaard will use it as a basic ingredient in his signature dish.

The use of seawater in cooking is a tradition that has been practiced in Mediterranean coastal villages for centuries.

Related Posts


Latest News

Extinguishing tobacco investment (photo: iStock)
Mayor looking to end Copenhagen tobacco investments
Just add pepperoni (photo: Jyi1693)
Danish restaurant turning to Neptune to improve its pizza dough
A young girl is fighting for her life after being found floating in a pool (photo: Pixabay)
Danish teenager in coma after incident at local pool
Police continue to investigate a series of vehicular arson attacks plaguing Copenhagen (photo: He Who Laughs Last)
More car fires in Copenhagen overnight
Not exactly a barrel of laughs (photo: iStock)
The ghoulish tale of the corpse that came back
Not ground beef material (photo: Pixabay)
Dane accused of fraud in British horsemeat scandal

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved