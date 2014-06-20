David Biffani, the chef and owner of Mother Restaurant in Kødbyen, Copenhagen’s Meatpacking District in Vesterbro, is introducing a new/old technique to prepare his sourdough pizzas.

Biffani will make his pizza dough using purified seawater rather than traditional salt and water.

“Using micro-filtered seawater with all of the natural occurring minerals and trace minerals is a way to season food and obtain a more intense and natural flavour while lowering your salt intake and boosting consumption of trace minerals,” explained Biffani.