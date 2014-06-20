Dansk Folkeparti (DF) is proposing a ban on religious headgear as part of its negotiations on the 2025 economic plan currently being debated.

“The ban will apply to both teachers and students, and applies to all religious headgear,” DF immigration spokesperson Martin Henriksen told TV2 News. “A discreet Christian cross, a small Star of David or a crescent moon as a necklace are all fine. It is visible headscarves we are going after.”

Danish values

The ban on religious headgear, according to DF, is an attempt to put brakes on changes occurring among the Danish population.