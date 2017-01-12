Danish Round-Up: Artificial island will require a generation of heavy truck traffic

The proposed artificial island Lynetteholm, which will be a new city district located in Copenhagen Harbour, will send trucks galore through Copenhagen for 30 years.

According to a report submitted by the consultancy company COWI to By & Havn, which is in charge of the development of Lynetteholm, the massive construction will involve 720 truck journeys through Copenhagen every working day for 30 years.

Consultants offer different schemes

The construction will commence in 2021 by establishing the boundaries of the island. The whole construction is expected to be completed by 2070.

To create the island, COWI predicts it will need approximately 80 million tonnes of soil, which will require 90,000 truck visits every year.

However, the estimate differs slightly from company to company. Ramboll, for instance, estimates the construction could be carried out in 23 years using 3.4 million tonnes of soil a year (78.2 million) delivered by 110,000 truck visits per year.

Sea lanes may help

By & Havn hasn’t yet decided how to build the island, although it has said it will investigate the possibility of using marine transport in addition to the trucks.

As things currently stand, the trucks will access the harbour area using Forlandet, a small single-lane road that connects Amager with Maretheholm and Refshaleøen. The island will eventually have a Metro connection, a ring road from Amager and a harbour tunnel to and from Nordhavn.

Odense wants to pay criminals to leave vulnerable neighbourhoods

Ahead of the notorious ‘Ghetto List’ being updated in December, some municipalities are doing their best to give their areas a welcome boost: by paying certain individuals to leave them. Odense Municipality last week announced that it will financially help convicted criminals to move out of areas currently on the ‘Ghetto List’ in a bid to lift the stigma of the vulnerable neighbourhoods. According to DR, the municipality is prepared to spend up to 15,000 kroner per person on assisting 18 people with a change of address. Aarhus last year assisted down-at-heel residents – ones on cash assistance, unemployment benefit, early retirement and other public welfare – with up to 50,000 kroner per household to move away from Skovgårdsparken in Brabrand. A year later, 15 families in the target group have moved out of the neighbourhood.

Ammonia leakage at Fisketorvet injures five

Five people needed medical examinations in connection with an ammonia spillage from a leaking pump in the basement of Fisketorvet, a shopping centre located at Kalvebod Brygge near Vesterbro, on November 8. One of them was sent to Hvidovre Hospital. The police have confirmed to DR that the spillage was quickly stopped. Several employees of shops had reported a bad odour and some felt dizzy. Restaurant guests were evacuated during their meals as the building was closed.

Trine Dyrholm nominated for European Film Award

Trine Dyrholm has been nominated for a Best European Actress award at the European Film Awards for her role in ‘Dronnignen’ (‘Queen of Hearts’). The ceremony will take place on December 7 in Berlin. She was previously nominated for ‘Kollektivet’ in 2016, but did not win. It is Denmark’s fourth nomination in the category following nods for Connie Nielsen and Iben Hjejle in recent years.

Legendary bunker Regan Vest reveals its secret interior

In around two years, the public will be able to enter the mysterious and legendary bunker Regan Vest, where 350 people survived during the Cold War, which is located 60 metres below Rold Skov in North Jutland and was built between 1963 and 1968. But in the meantime, they’ll have to make do with looking at ‘Regan Vest’, a new book published on November 8. The bunker consists of 150 rooms that can accommodate up to 350 people. The location of the bunker was secret and the entrance was in a typical Danish-looking home. The bunker was officially closed in 2012.