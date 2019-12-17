Danish Round Up: Au-pairs here for the money and employed to clean houses – report

A years-long evaluation, started in 2015, of the au-pair scheme in Denmark has finally been released by the Immigration and Integration Ministry.

The report finds that the majority of au-pair participants appear to come to Denmark for an economic purpose rather than for its supposed purpose: a cultural exchange.

According to au-pair information website New in Denmark, the au-pair scheme is “for young foreign nationals wishing to learn about Danish language and culture” and “by taking part in the daily life of the family on the same terms as the other family members, participants can gain the desired insight into Danish culture”.

The host families don’t seem to have a good understanding of the purpose either, as all the interviewed host parents said they had “chosen to have an au-pair for assistance with domestic chores”, according to the evaluation.

The evaluation also revealed that 4 out of 10 au pairs do not bother learning Danish, normally due to household duties, excessive transport costs, and the host families insisting on English being spoken at home

Minister will repair the scheme

The immigration and integration minister, Mattias Tesfaye, accordingly, announced that “the ministry will consider what the au-pair scheme should look like in the future and whether the current framework is the right one.”

Some 85 percent of the au-pair participants come from the Philippines, according to the ministry, and most of them have responded that their motivation has been the opportunity to travel and get cultural experiences. However, the evaluation casts doubt on this, as a fair proportion are sending money home with many answering that the working conditions are better in Denmark than in the Philippines.

Fewer coming to Denmark to au-pair

The number of au-pair participants has decreased from 2,118 in 2008 to 1,007 in 2018, of which 818 were from the Philippines, 25 from Ukraine, 20 from Thailand, 19 from Kenya and 16 from Indonesia.

None of the au-pairs were from western Europe.

Development co-operation minister visits Berlin

The minister for development co-operation, Rasmus Prehn, visited Berlin to discuss African migration affairs on December 12. Consequently the minister has announced a new contribution of 50 million kroner to the EU Trust Fund for Africa – to which both Denmark and Germany are among the largest donors. According to the ministry, the contribution is exclusively dedicated to the UN protection efforts for irregular migrants and refugees in Libya, the emergency evacuation of refugees from Libyan detention centres to Rwanda, and stabilisation efforts in the Sahel region.

Government looking for the location of a new energy island

The government is currently looking for possible locations to place one or more 10 GW wind energy islands,. Just one would correspond to 10 large offshore wind farms and could meet the electricity demand of more than 10 million European households. The total investment needed is between 200 and 300 billion kroner. According to the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Supply, 65 million kroner has already been allocated for the project finance law – especially for the development of technologies to better utilise the green power.

Denmark’s first support-free wind turbines inaugurated in Hirtshals

The price of wind turbines is now so low that they can be completely erected without government support. Hirtshals will be the initiator of the so-called ‘support-free’ wind farms, which are set up entirely on commercial terms. As of December 13, four wind turbines have been installed, each with a capacity of 4.2 MW. In total, the project covers approximately 17 MW, with a total electricity production corresponding to the electricity consumption of around 14,250 households. The project has been carried out by the Hirtshals Havnefond, a fund established by a number of companies and individuals in Hirtshals.