Danish Round-Up: Crackerjack initiative to release natterjack toad on Amager

Following an absence of many years, Naturstyrelsen has reintroduced the natterjack toad to Copenhagen.

Some 100 nests and 20 watering holes have been laid out near the beaches surrounding the Kalvebod Fælled nature area on the island of Amager, and over the next few months 800 of the toads will be released.

Sweden, Funen, Amager

The toads were born in Sweden and brought over as tadpoles. They were all reared in a pond on Funen.

The toad, which measures 4-8 cm and is an endangered species in Denmark, tend to live for three to seven years.

Quiet environment

Natterjack toads hibernate from October to April, and their distinctive chirrup can travel as far as 2 km … providing it is quiet.

But as anyone who has ever been to Kalvebod Fælled will tell you, bar the odd plane at the nearby airport, it’s practically silent at night.

Public prosecutor could investigate Maersk Oil chemical leakage

The public prosecutor in Viborg in central Jutland has formally announced it will investigate an alleged discharge (believed to be as much as 80,000 tonnes) of Scavtreat, an environmentally hazardous chemical, by a Maersk Oil platform in 2017. The police had previously closed its investigation. Syd- og Sønderjyllands Politi will now hand over its findings to the public prosecutor. While Maersk has been fined in relation to two other leakages of environmentally hazardous chemicals in 2017, it has not faced any punishment for the Scavtreat emission. It is believed the public prosecutor will also investigate the chemical supplier Clariant amid claims it did not let Maersk Oil, which is now owned by the French energy giant Total, know how harmful the products were to the environment.

Construction company head jailed for using illegal workers

A 41-year-old Lithuanian construction company chief executive has been sentenced to serve 60 days in prison for hiring illegal workers. Additionally Copenhagen City Court fined his company 110,000 kroner. Fake ID cards were used by the workers, who were mostly from Ukraine. A raid on a construction site in Amager in February alerted the authorities to the workers, who were using fake ID cards. However, the CEO was acquitted on a charge that he produced the cards, although he was found guilty of a lesser document fraud charge. The prosecutor had sought a year in prison and a 500,000 kroner fine.

Two men charged with fleecing 80-year-old woman dressed as police officers

Two men aged 19 and 20 have been charged with stealing 532,000 kroner from an 80-year-old woman. Posing as police officers, they claimed somebody was trying to hack into the woman’s bank account, according to Københavns Vestegns Politi. The two men, whose hearing was conducted behind closed doors, will remain in custody until August 6. Meanwhile, the police will do their best to ascertain whether this was their first offence. It is believed they managed to track down the men because they telephoned the woman prior to their visit.

Metro worker precedent falls way short of trade union’s target

An arbitration panel has ruled that the Adecco temp agency must pay just over 500,000 kroner in relation to three Poles who worked long hours (up to 90 hours a week – on shifts as long as 33 hours) and for extended periods without a day off (as many as 34 in a row) on the construction of the new City Ring Metro line in Copenhagen. It was a long way off the 1.7 million kroner settlement the 3F trade union had asked for. The ruling sets a precedent for future cases. It is believed that over 1,500 workers could be affected.

Police confirm that baby death was not suspicious ahead of Friday autopsy

A baby has today died on Højbjergvej in the Greater Copenhagen suburb of Herlev. Vestegns Politi was alerted at 07:41 this morning, and shortly after noon officers confirmed that the victim was a baby aged just one month old. There is nothing to suggest anything criminal has taken place. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

Slight rise in MRSA bacteria infections on 2017

Some 3,669 people were infected with the MRSA bacteria, which is still most commonly associated with pigs, last year. However, the number was only a slight rise on the 3,579 cases registered in 2017, reports Statens Serum Institut. Some 1,215 of the cases were the strain that tends to infect livestock.

More suspecting their drinks have been spiked

An increasing number of people are seeking medical assistance to assess whether their drinks have been spiked on a night out. In 2017, the sexual abuse centre at Rigshospitalet reported 59 enquiries, but this rose to 81 last year. A similar centre in Odense has reported a doubling of numbers.