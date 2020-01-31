Danish Round-Up: Danish pension funds committed to investing billions in green bonds

In May, the Netherlands issued the first ever green bonds, and Danish pension funds ended up buying 10 percent of them at a cost of 45 billion kroner.

A similarly high level of interest is expected should the Danish government – which has been in talks with Nationalbanken, the country’s central bank, since November – follow suit.

“The Netherlands did it – is it a way forward? I am definitely not rejecting it,” PM Mette Frederiksen told Reuters in November.

Huge overall pledge

The government has been actively encouraging the private sector to invest in sustainable energy infrastructures and assessing ways of issuing green bonds to finance green investments.

Peter Damgaard, the CEO of PKA, which invested 2.5 billion kroner in the Dutch bonds, confirmed the Danish pension fund would buy more.

The investment would be in line with the government and Danish pension industry’s pledge in the summer of 2019 to invest 46 billion euros by 2030, thus helping to finance the green transition.

Danish government to protect consumers against cadmium

The government is committed to protecting Danish consumers from high exposure to cadmium in food products. New common EU rules from 2022 won’t be as tight as Danish ones, and the environment minister, Lea Wermelin, wants extra steps to limit the population’s intake of the heavy metal. The government will accordingly use a EU environmental guarantee to include the extra measures, similar to the one it used in 2008 in the case of additional nitrites and nitrates in food.

Foreign Ministry hosts important IS meeting

The foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, was the host of a meeting of his peers and other delegates at his ministry in Copenhagen on Wednesday, where measures to prevent the re-emergence of Islamic State in the Middle East were discussed. Approximately 30 delegates from countries and organisations – including James Jeffrey, the United States Special Envoy to the Coalition against IS – discussed recent developments in Iran and impact on the coalition’s future efforts in Iraq, Syria and globally.

Government wants possible dark chapter in Danish history investigated

The Danish government has green-lighted an investigation into possible failures and abuse suffered by children, young people and vulnerable adults at state facilities between 1933 and 1980 in Livø and Sprogø. At the end of that period, responsibility passed from the state to the municipalities. The government is committed to owning up to any mistakes and to apologising where need be.

Revolutionary satellite data on land and coastal changes now available

Ever wondered how quickly Denmark is being eroded by the sea and wind? Danish land and coastline changes can now be measured faster and cheaper than ever before. The new revolutionary data is available from the Sentinel-1 Denmark satellite thanks to a consortium made up of land surveyor Geopartner, engineering company Geo and research institute DTU Space. The data is freely available in Denmark through the Danish Agency for Data Supply and Efficiency, SDFE.

Chips outlet store with focus on sustainability to open in Odense today

A new outlet store for KiMs chips is opening this Friday in Odense, which will enable consumers to buy discounted ranges that are nearing their expiry dates. As part of the company’s sustainable goal to reduce food and packaging waste, the brand’s owner Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Denmark has entered into an initiative with the physical store, Orkla. The pair launched a webshop in November.