Danish Round-Up: Four-day week gets go-ahead in Zealand municipality

From this autumn, 300 employees at Odsherred Municipality will be able to fulfil their 37-hour working week over four days instead of five, enabling them to have a three-day weekend.

The northwest Zealand municipality reckons the longer working days will enable more members of the public to arrange meetings that do not interrupt their own working hours.

The municipality will trial the four-day week for three years from September. If successful it could be rolled out to the rest of its employees.

A rape occurred on April 1 at a party hosted by Enhedslisten councillor Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the deputy mayor for technology and the environment, and now one of her colleagues has been charged by the police. The charge sheet claims the victim was too drunk to fend off the attack and that another woman, who was asleep at the time, was groped. The man has stepped down from his role at Enhedslisten. No date has been set for the trial at Copenhagen City Court.

Dr Daterape has been sentenced to seven years in prison for raping two women who he drugged in the spring of 2018. Copenhagen City Court took into account that the Gentofte Hospital doctor, who has now been identified as Jack Hou, 32, should have known that drugging the women carried its own dangers, and it also ruled that he must pay the victims respective sums of 90,000 and 107,800 kroner. Hou, who has been struck off, drugged a woman he met on Tinder with halcion, and then barely a day later he spiked the drink of a woman he met in a nightclub with scopolamine. Hou has appealed against the verdict.

Danish publisher Gyldendal has conducted its own research into whether the cry-it-out method advocated by the Spanish book ‘Godnat og sov godt’ (goodnight and sleep well) is harmful to babies, concluding that it is not. Gyldendal, which first published the book in 2013, decided last November to investigate the claims of a Facebook protest group. The protesters, who want the book banned, contend the advice is harmful and obsolete, and they have called Gyldendal’s findings “suspicious”. The book, which is written by Dr Eduard Estivil, has been published in 23 languages.

The excavation of a large stone near Thisted in northwestern Jutland, which locals believe could become a tourist attraction, is not going as well as planned. Some 170 tonnes, Hundborgstenen is the country’s sixth largest stone, but it has been hidden below the surface for over 80 years after being last exposed in 1938. It is believed it arrived in Denmark during the last Ice Age.

Børnehaven Rosenly, the kindergarten at the centre of the worst case of paedophilia in recent times, has been closed down by Albertslund Municipality. In 2017 one of its workers, Per Pedersen was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He was subsequently found guilty of abusing 23 of the children in his care, along with five others of an older age, over a period of 20 years. Since the case, the atmosphere at the institution has been tense and the staff absence rate has been high – 1.7 days a month in 2018, compared to the 1.1 national average, and 3.3 days in 2019.