Danish Round Up: Huge laughing gas containers turning up on Danish streets

More and more expended large cartridges of nitrous oxide (known commonly as laughing gas) have started appearing on the streets in Denmark.

The large containers contain 560 grams of gas – 70 times more than the small, silver-coloured metal cartridges often found strewn about the streets.

The inhalation of laughing gas cartridges, a legal product used in the food industry, has recently become an epidemic among young people in Denmark using it as an intoxicant.

Waiting on the law

In May, a bill regarding the regulation of laughing gas was to be considered at Christianborg, however, due to the General Election, the proposal was lapsed.

This summer, Socialdemokraterne, Radikale, Socialistisk Folkeparti, Dansk Folkeparti and Konservative said the parties were willing to regulate the sale of laughing gas.

DK teens far too inactive

According to a new report published in the scientific journal, The Lancet, young people in Denmark are not sufficiently active. 84.5 percent of young people aged 11-15 are less active than the one hour per day recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO). The study collected national data from 146 countries and examined the physical activity propensity of 1.6 million young people aged 11 to 16 from 2001-2016. The study concluded that 81 percent of children and adolescents worldwide are not physically active during the day. The country where young people are most inactive is South Korea, where 97 percent of girls are active less than one hour a day. Bangladesh, India and the US were the top performers.

Danish house of fungi?

A Danish research team from the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts has launched the FUNGAR project in a bid to create a house built of fungal mycelium – the vegetative part of a fungus or fungus-like bacterial colony. The prospective fungal house will be AI-equipped: a connected computer can regulate the room temperature and humidity by receiving data from mushroom walls which monitor the indoor climate of the house. The FUNGAR project will be receiving 21 million kroner from the European Commission’s Future and Technologies program over the next three years.

Simply the Bæst pizza in Denmark

The travel portal Big 7 Travel has named the 25 best pizzerias in Denmark, ranking Copenhagen pizzeria Bæst as number one. Bæst has its own farm, salumeria and micro-dairy to serve organic meat at high quality. Another joint in the capital, Mother, was ranked second for its Neapolitan style pizza. It’s not all in Copenhagen though, as Gorms in Aarhus ranked third for its creative and Nordic-inspired pizza. See the entire list here.