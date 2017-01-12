Danish Round-Up: Kids should be able to change their gender, argue MPs

A political majority consisting of the main left bloc parties is believed to be in favour of backing a bill that will enable minors to legally change their gender, reports Kristendom Dagblad.

No recommendation for how old the children need to be has yet been suggested – in Norway, children need to be at least six, and since 2016, six children this age have made the switch – but its proponents are mainly concerned by how adolescents feel about being identified as the wrong gender.

Later-comers to early birds

Denmark was relatively late when it permitted adults to change their gender in 2014.

But last year the government set up a cross-party committee to look into the feasibility of allowing children to change their gender.

CPR number concerns

Marie Elisabet Lind-Thomsen, a spokesperson for transgender children support association Foreningen for Støtte til Transkønnede Børn, contends that youngsters often feel persecuted when people look at their CPR number and observe that their gender is clearly different from what is stated on their card.

In Denmark, the last four digits of somebody’s CPR number indicate a person’s gender. Odd numbers denote male, even numbers female.

No age limit necessary

“The children run into a lot of practical problems in everyday life because they have a CPR number that does not fit the way they look and the way they perceive themselves,” Lind-Thomsen told Kristendom Dagblad.

“For example, with a librarian looking on, it causes discomfort as you try to borrow a book. You are constantly confronted with the fact that the CPR number does not match your appearance.

Lind-Thomsen believes there should be no age limit.

Central Europeans increasingly coming to Denmark for summer holidays

Denmark is benefiting from an increasing trend among central Europeans to head north for their holidays instead of south, as heatwaves and droughts become more and more common, reports DR. The number of overnight stays by foreigners has increased by 18 percent since 2013, but the upward trend is particularly noticeable among Belgian and Dutch tourists, for whom the figure is 58 percent. A Dutch tourist explained to DR how Danish temperatures were a better fit for her red-haired, pale-skinned son.

Iodine level in salt raised – mainly to aid pregnant women

Since July 1 a kilo of salt produced in Denmark must contain at least 20 micrograms of iodine, according to the Fødevarestyrelsen veterinary and food administration – a rise of 7 micrograms. According to the findings of the DTU Fødevareinstitut, many Danish women – most worryingly many pregnant women – are iodine-deficient. This can affect the brain development of foetuses and babies.

Police set all-time record for overtime in June

The police worked an all-time record 832,939 overtime hours in June – up significantly from the 537,000 hours worked in January. Copenhagen Police led the way with 204,703 extra hours – the general election in early June required a lot of extra manpower – followed by Rigspolitiet (76,817), which includes PET, and the local forces in north Zealand (73,031) and the southernmost part of Jutland (70,431). Rikke Laulund from Copenhagen Police blamed “a particularly busy spring”. January on the other hand is considerably colder, which makes people (including the police!) less inclined to leave their homes.

Two Danes arrested for taking rare butterflies on ramble in Norway

Two Danish men were arrested in southern Norway on Monday in possession of 35 to 40 rare butterflies. They have since been released, but the police are confident they will charge them with capturing endangered species. The men were in Gjendebu near Jotunheimen when police apprehended them and discovered the insects on their person. Among them were samples of the rare Apollo butterfly – which can easily raise 1,000 kroner when sold online.

Political majority wants to abolish tobacco discount coupons on ferries

A political majority formed without the support of the government party Socialdemokratiet is in favour of abolishing the tobacco vouchers routinely handed out to all ticket-holders on ferry services between Denmark and Sweden, such as Helsingør to Helsingborg. The vouchers enable the customers to pick up discounted cigarettes from the onboard shop, but the MPs contend they encourage smoking – particularly among children.