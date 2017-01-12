Danish Round-Up: Minister wants online stars to be accountable for what they post

The potential harm of a suicide note posted by the well-known reality TV star Fie Laursen on her Instagram account, which has 335,000 followers, has grabbed the attention of the minister for children and education, Pernille Rosenkrantz-Theil.

Rosenkrantz-Theil contends that stricter guidelines need to apply to popular social media personalities and bloggers – in line with the regulations that apply to the media – so they “can be held accountable to the Criminal Code in connection with putting things up that contravene the press ethical rules imposed on an editor”.

Laursen’s suicide note generated around 30,000 likes and 8,000 comments, and many onlookers fear that children considering suicide will figure an attempt on their life will generate similar levels of interest and affection.

Confirmation that shot animal was wolf does not bode well for appeal

A DNA analysis has concluded that the animal shot dead by a 67-year-old man in Ulfborg in west Jutland in April 2018 was a wolf. Last year, the city court in Herning sentenced the man to 40 days in prison, but he appealed the verdict to the high court. A DNA analysis was recommended by the court because if it was proven the animal was a hybrid, the man would walk free, as shooting hybrids is not against the law. Wolves, on the other hand, are protected animals. The appeal will be heard at the western high court, Vestre Landsret in Viborg, on September 23 and 25.

Over three years in prison for embezzlers who did not personally benefit

Two 30-year-old men of Somali heritage have been found guilty of embezzling millions of kroner donated to socially-vulnerable Somali refugees and their descendants and sentenced to three years and three months in prison. They told Copenhagen City Court that none of the funds collected by the Sats pool were spent on themselves or their families, but did admit that the money was not spent in accordance with what the pool’s wording promised donors, but nevertheless given to “well-meaning initiatives”. One of the defendants told the court: “I do not own anything other than what is in my modest apartment, and my children have not had anything to live on for the last eight months during which I have been in prison.”

Another young man locked up in connection with Nørrebro riots

A 26-year-old man was yesterday sentenced to one year in prison for violence against police officers in the riot that followed Rasmus Paludan’s demonstration in Nørrebro on April 24. He was found guilty of throwing a number of missiles at the police, including a chair, two wooden poles and two cobblestones. He is the second member of the public to be convicted. Last month, a 17-year-old boy was given an eight-month sentence. The court heard how he had thrown a stone, glass and a firework at the officers. Seven others remain in custody awaiting their trials.

Famous female Holger Danske resistance fighter dies

Danish Resistance fighter Lis Mellemgaard, a member of the legendary group Holger Danske during the German Occupation, has died. She was 95 years old. But death could have come much earlier, as in February 1945 a raid led to seven of her colleagues being killed by the Gestapo. Fortunately illness meant she was not staying at the Holger Danske safehouse on Skindergade at the time. After WWII she qualified as a doctor in 1952, going on to become an ophthalmologist – a specialist in eye diseases based in Hillerød. In 1998, she published her memoir ‘Pige i modstandskampen’ (girl in the resistance).