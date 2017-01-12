Danish Round-Up: Old jewellery sales driven by avarice, disinterest and divorce

Danes are increasingly selling their jewellery – most particularly inherited items such as heirlooms, which are not to their taste – and silverware, which many find a hassle to clean.

Meanwhile the high price of gold, which has been climbing steadily this decade and is now four times the value it was in 2000, is also a factor. Vitus Gold spent 7 million kroner on buying items from private sellers in June alone.

According to Foreningen Danske Guldforhandlere, the gold dealer association, the biggest sellers are women in Greater Copenhagen between the ages of 40 and 54 who are selling jewellery connected to previous relationships.

Deputy mayor off for four months and counting on full pay

Ninna Hedeager Olsen, the Copenhagen deputy mayor for technology and the environment, has now been officially off sick since April 24. Her absence followed a reported rape at a party at her home, which one of her former Enhedslisten colleagues has been charged with, along with lewd conduct in connection to him fondling another woman, who is believed to be Olsen. The deputy mayor is on full pay (102,931 kroner a month) during her absence from duties, and it has been remarked upon that municipal politicians do not have to provide a medical certificate to prove they are sick. According to the rules, her absence can last nine months before any action is taken. Enhedslisten, which has appointed Karina Vestergård Madsen to act as Olsen’s temporary replacement on the same rate of pay, has said that Olsen will most probably return to work following the one-day trial on August 28.

Turkey the most likely destination for a holiday hiccup

Turkey has overtaken Spain as the country in which Danish holiday-makers need the most assistance with illnesses and injuries. In June and July, of the 4,500 Danes who contacted SOS International, 16 percent of the calls were made in Turkey, two percentage points ahead of Spain. Greece (9), the US (8) and Italy (8) completed the top five. Curiously, people in their 40s were the third most likely decade age bracket to need assistance, accounting for 16 percent of the total, just behind the 0-9 (20) and 10-19 (17) age groups.

Ancient canoe discovered in waters off Lolland

A 5,000-year-old canoe-like vessel has been discovered on the seabed in waters of Lolland. It is believed it is a dugout canoe crafted from a single tree trunk, but it is too early to determine its length. Additionally, more fencing, used by fishermen as nets, has been found in the area. Also dating back to the Early Stone Age, the first fencing was found in 2014. A recent storm in the area uncovered the wooden items, which are believed to be very well preserved.

The difficulty of calling a taxi if you’re in the regions

It is becoming much harder to order a taxi outside the major cities in Denmark, according to a survey conducted by Horesta, the restaurant and hotel industry organisation. Some 77 percent of respondents agreed with the sentiment, and several hotels in the regions have reported the difficulty of booking taxis for departing guests, with many not even turning up, even though they have been booked well in advance. Many blame a stagnant industry that is issuing far fewer permits following the introduction of new regulations.

Danish Defence to assess ‘endemic’ sexual abuse via questionnaire

Danish Defence is in the process of compiling a questionnaire to send out to its employees this autumn to establish how endemic sexual abuse is within the country’s armed services. In 2018, nine cases of sexually abusive behaviour were dealt with by Danish Defence’s personnel board. However, in the two years since the formation of Foreningen Kvindelige Veteraner, the female veterans association, 200 women have reported violations. The results of the questionnaire are expected shortly after the turn of the year.

Psychologists appeal to publisher to withdraw cry-it-out book

Some 723 Danish psychologists have sent an open letter to the publisher Gyldendal to ask it to reconsider its decision to continue selling the book ‘Godnat og sov godt’ (‘Goodnight and sleep well’), which advocates a cry-it-out method for dealing with weeping infants. Gyldendal’s own research, which it conducted to appease a Facebook protest group, concludes it is not harmful, but the psychologists concur that the infants are “very dependent on the comfort and care of their parents, and it can have negative consequences for their development if they are not comforted and reassured”. The book, which was written by Spanish doctor Eduard Estivil in 2000, has been published in 23 languages. Just 29 copies have been sold in Denmark this year, compared to an average of 145 a year over the last three years.