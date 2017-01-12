Danish Round-Up: Physiotherapist visitor numbers soaring

Mention the rise in the number of physiotherapist visits across Denmark, and many will blame crossfit and other wear-and-tear fitness regimes – often because they’re too lazy to do it themselves!

However, for once, the nation’s youngsters aren’t to blame, as the segment accounting for the biggest increase in visits is the elderly.

Large increase

Some 468,280 people in Denmark saw a physiotherapist last year, according to figures from Danske Regioner – an increase of almost 100,000 from a decade ago, when 371,384 needed treatment.

Experts contend that GPs are more inclined to refer patients on to ease their own workloads, and that the public are happier to pay the fees not covered by their insurance.

Problems with the back, hip and shoulders are the most common complaints.

More free treatments

The biggest rise has been seen among the over-65s, who often get their treatment for free, and the numbers bear this out.

The total receiving free-of-charge physiotherapy has soared since 2008, rising from 47,247 to 73,383.

Russian interference unlikely, claims threat assessment

The Forsvarets Efterretningstjeneste intelligence agency estimates it is not very likely that Russia will interfere in the Danish General Election, which will take place by June 17 at the latest, or the European elections on May 26. However, its threat assessment warns that Russia is likely to meddle in other countries in the build-up to the May elections and that this could influence Danish voters.

Three missing in waters off north Zealand

A man and two children are missing after setting sail from Frederiksværk in north Zealand on Sunday morning at around 08:20. A search was suspended yesterday, but has resumed again this morning. North Zealand Police has no clues so far, and it has expressed concern about the wide expanse of water to search. The boat, the police concede, could be in Roskilde Fjord, Ise Fjord or in the Kattegat. Their best leads so far are boats that can categorically say they haven’t seen them.

Prison shortages to blame for lawyers being unable to see their clients

Landsforeningen af Forsvarsadvokater, the national association of defence lawyers, blames staff shortages at the country’s prisons for their lack of preparedness for serious crime cases. Due to the shortages they are often unable to consult with their high security-risk clients. One lawyer, Hassan Mahmood, told DR that being turned away was becoming “more the general rule than the exception”. The Fængselsforbundet prison officer association concedes it is lacking 167 staff nationwide.

Summerhouse owners ‘spammed’ by e-boks

Some 270,000 summerhouse owners have received a message via their e-boks encouraging them to rent out their property. Many have reported the message as spam, questioning why the state-owned e-boks is being used, and also the public’s data. The email, which came with the subject line ‘Vigtig information til dig med sommerhus’, was sent by the state-owned tourism organisation VisitDenmark, and it has apologised for the email. Datatilsynet will now investigate whether the email represents a breach of data law.

No cassowary problem at Danish zoo

Blåvand Zoo in west Jutland has expressed surprise that a cassowary killed its owner in Miami, as it kept several of the large flightless birds for years without incident. Zoo employee Hans Hestbech told DR that there must have been a territorial issue behind the owner’s death.