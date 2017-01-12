Danish Round-Up: Police establish double punishment zones in Copenhagen in wake of riots

Following consecutive days of rioting in Copenhagen in the wake of demonstrations organised by anti-Islam party Stram Kurs, the city police has established temporary double punishment zones in the capital.

The zones encompassed are Nørrebro/Nordvest, Tingbjerg, Urban Planen and Christianhavn, and the police measure will last until April 23.

“It is our estimation that an extraordinary crime situation has taken form in several areas of Copenhagen’s police sector – one that generates insecurity for residents and others moving about in the affected areas,” said chief police inspector Jørgen Bergen Skov.

READ MORE: Copenhagen wakes up to carnage after anti-Islam protest turns into riot

Dozens arrested

Some 23 people were arrested on Sunday as battles involving demonstrators, counter-demonstrators and the police turned parts of Copenhagen into a fiery battlefield as dumpsters and cars were set alight during the carnage.

Then more trouble took place yesterday in Albertslund as Stram Kurs leader Rasmus Paludan had scheduled another protest in the west-suburbs as well. A number of cars were set alight and several people ended up being arrested. The protest itself was eventually cancelled.

Museum planning Easter dissection

The Natural History Museum in Aarhus has invited children to a dissection of a black bear over the Easter break in an event that the museum says is dedicated to the love of nature. According to the museum, the bear’s innards and heart will be revealed during the day, bone and muscle will be sliced off and the staff will reveal why bears have such thick fur. The event will take place from 10:00 to 16:00 on Saturday in the museum’s garden.

Copenhagen unveils new food strategy

Copenhagen Municipality has unveiled a new food strategy for its many schools, daycare institutions and elderly homes. In future, the city will provide healthier and more plant-based food to its young and elderly and do more to avoid food waste. City mayor, Frank Jensen said that the new initiative will make the city’s food strategy more climate friendly. The strategy will be revealed during the Interational C40 Mayors Summit, that will be held in the Danish capital this autumn.

Ministers to discuss soy import

Danish politicians have been called to discuss the revelations that Denmark is importing thousands of tonnes of soy from an Argentine production that is making locals terminally ill. According to a recent Danwatch investigation, people living in or near the soy plantations in Argentina had a higher prevalence of cancer and had more children with deformations due to the toxic pesticides being used. Denmark imports about 650,000 tonnes of soy from Argentina every year.

Tragedy on the high seas

A father and his two children who were reported missing on Sunday after failing to return from a sailing trip have all been found dead. The father was found drowned early Monday morning near the town of Nakke, while his son, 13, and daughter, 11, were found later in the same area. The boat was found floating around empty and showed no signs of a distressful situation. The police are investigating the travesty to shed light on what happened to the family.