Danish Round-Up: Potentially historic cancer tests underway in Odense

Odense University Hospital is carrying out tests that could have a major impact on the way cancer patients are treated – particularly the terminally-ill.

New research from the Danish Cancer Society suggests that Antabuse, a treatment for chronic alcoholism, could extend the lives of cancer patients.

Accordingly, 29 terminally-ill patients are participating in a trial in collaboration with Odense University Hospital, Rigshospitalet and Herlev Hospital.

Compromising-looking laboratory experiments

According to the research team, the laboratory experiments look promising.

The team discovered that it is particularly one of Antabuse’s ingredients, Disulfiram, which makes the cancer cells more sensitive to chemotherapy.

The head of research highlights that Antabuse is inexpensive and, if it works for colon cancer patients, there may be a shorter path to treatment for other cancer patients on whom chemotherapy no longer works.

Curb the increasing energy drink hype among teens

More schools and stores in Denmark are banning or introducing age limits on energy drinks. Risskov School in Aarhus is introducing a ban on drinking caffeinated drinks at its premises. Several stores, including Lidl supermarket and Min Købmand in Daugård, have chosen to impose age limits. The minister of food, fisheries and gender equality, Mogens Jensen, has maintained that he will take a closer look at what can be done to reduce the intake of energy drinks by young people. However, Jensen will not follow the Swedish regulations, whereby all retail stores have agreed that no energy drinks should be sold to children under the age of 16.

New jobs for former PMs

Former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen will from April 15 be working for the Gorrissen Federspiel law firm in an advisory role. According to Børsen, he emphasises that his upcoming employment should not be seen as a sign that he is on his way out of politics, as he will retain his seat on the Foreign Policy Committee. Meanwhile, another former PM, Helle Thorning Schmidt, has been named the chair of the UN panel on tax evasion and tax havens. In September 2019, the UN requested Denmark to take a leading role in promoting the global transformation of the energy sector into sustainable energy ahead of the New York Climate Summit.

Every second Dane got more climate-friendly habits last year

According to a study conducted by YouGov for Nordea, 56 percent of Danish adults have deliberately changed their consumption habits over the past year. The changes include consuming less meat, avoiding food waste and purchasing more local ingredients. Women in particular have been focusing on changing clothing and food habits, while men are increasingly conscious about climate-friendly means of transport.

Three players expelled from under-17s after consuming laughter gas

The DBU football union has excluded three under-17 national team players in two international matches for consuming laughter gas at a training camp in Cyprus. The DBU has not disclosed the identities of the players or their clubs.

Chlorpyrifos-free at grocery stores by 2020

Chlorpyrifos and Chlorpyrifos-methyl will be removed from Danish supermarkets by the summer of 2020. The EU Food Control Office in December decided that the fertilisers should no longer be used as they contain toxins that cause brain damage in foetuses and new-borns. Accordingly, most supermarkets have long since announced to their suppliers that they no longer want fruit and vegetables sprayed with the two drugs. According to a Danwatch survey, some items could have been sprayed last spring and still be on the market, so the supermarkets cannot guarantee that all their products are ‘Chlorpyrifo-free’ until the summer.

F-16 aircraft on fire

Following January 17’s so-called 10-ship formation flight as part of the 40th anniversary of the F-16 aircraft, foreign interest in buying them is surging ahead of their replacement by the incoming modern F-35s. The Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the majority of the 43 aircraft must be sold, while the remaining planes will be used by defence engineering students to practise, or exhibited at museums. According to Danish Defence, the United States must first approve the buyer for any sale.

Adam Lambert, Art Garfunkel and more coming to DK

Several musicians have announced visits to Denmark. Adam Lambert, a former runner-up in American Idol who has been filling Freddie Mercury’s shoes at Queen over the past decade, is launching a new album, ‘Velvet’, on March 20. Lambert will perform at Vega on September 9 and ticket sales starts on February 14 here. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’, Art Garfunkel is giving two concerts in November. Ticket sales start on February 7 here. In the meantime, the Roskilde Festival has added alternative metal band Faith No more and English singer and songwriter FKA Twigs to its 2020 line-up. Check out the line-up here.

