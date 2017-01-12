Danish Round-Up: Record number of foreign workers in Denmark 

A new report from the national chamber of commerce, Dansk Erhverv, has revealed that a record 384,000 foreigners worked in Denmark in 2018 – the equivalent of every tenth worker.

The trend is only expected to continue and that’s a good thing, according to Peter Halkær, a spokesperson with Dansk Erhverv.

“In comparison to other countries, the share of foreigners on the Danish labour market isn’t particularly high and it will likely increase further. That’s due to these workers being absolutely essential if Denmark wants to maintain its economic growth,” Halkær told TV2 News.

No decrease in sight

According to the report, the numbers of foreign workers are particularly prevalent in the agriculture sector, as well as within the restaurant and cleaning industries. About every third employee within agriculture, forestry and fishing is foreign.

The number of foreigners working in Denmark has risen every year since registration commenced in 2011 and it’s only going to continue, maintained Jens Arnholz, a labour market researcher at the University of Copenhagen.

“There is nothing that indicates that we’ll see a downturn in foreigners coming here to work. On the contrary. Despite it becoming easier to find work and earn a decent wage in many eastern European countries, there are still many who come to Denmark every year,” Arnholz told TV2 News.

Socialdemokratiet often on the fence

No party in Denmark is abstains from voting in Parliament quite as much as Socialdemokratiet (S), according to DR Nyheder. Since the past general election four years ago, S has abstained from voting 96 times, just about 5 percent of all votes in Parliament. Among the laws S has abstained from voting is the contentions ‘handshake’ law in October, the Lindholm island asylum centre, increasing foreign aid in 2017 and reducing the integration grant by 3 percent last April. In comparison, Dansk Folkeparti abstained in 1.94 percent of votes during the same period.

Molecular biomedicine students most engaged

According to a new survey involving the responses of 100,000 students, the education with the most engaged students is the molecular biomedicine bachelor, where 96 percent of those asked said their co-students were dedicated and engaged. animation, anthropology, a masters in health and architecture completed the top 5. Meanwhile, at the opposite end of the spectrum, software development was bottom with just 48 percent saying their co-students were engaged. export and technology, business leadership (masters), admin economics and accountancy (masters) also scored poorly.

Here comes the hot weather

Following a cool period over the past week or so, warmer temperatures are set to return to Denmark over Easter. 15 degrees is expected today and the same temperature is predicted over the next five days, with plenty of sunshine to boot. However, the ozone layer is expected to be thinner over Denmark the next few days and the UV index can reach 4, so the populace is urged to apply ample protection against the sun – particularly during the middle of the day.

Bjorkstrand part of historic sweep

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored and goal and notched an assist as he helped his Columbus Blue Jackets win its first every NHL playoff series in a 7-3 win in game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Bjorkstrand has continued his sterling late-season play with four points in four games in a sweep of the Lightning, who were heavily favoured after tying an NHL season points record. Nikolay Ehlers, Frederik Andersen and Lars Eller are also still in the playoffs, though their best-of-seven first-round series have yet to be decided.