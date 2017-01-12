Danish Round-Up: Young man falls to his death at Copenhagen Central Station

A young man died in the early hours of Sunday morning at Copenhagen Central Station after he fell from an elevated position whilst climbing around on the roof.

It is believed the 24-year-old was traversing a section overhanging one of the platforms and that he somehow smashed through a glass pane and plummeted down onto the track below.

The man’s relatives have been informed of his death. The police have concluded there are no indications that the man committed suicide, remarking that it looks like an “unfortunate accident”.

Two Norwegians killed at barrier-free level crossing

Two members of a Norwegian family were killed in an accident on Saturday when their car collided with a light-rail train in Djursland in east Jutland. The victims were a 34-year-old man and his seven-year-old boy, confirmed Østjyllands Politi. The other two family members are recovering in Aarhus University Hospital. The accident occurred at a barrier-free level crossing at around 11:00 on Albøgevej near Trustrup. The level crossing relies on flashing lights and bells to warn motorists of oncoming trains. Nobody onboard the Odder-Hornslet service was injured in the crash.

Three badly injured in powerboat accident in Dragør

Nine people were injured, and three pretty badly, in a powerboat accident on Saturday at an event in the waters off Dragør Fort on the island of Amager. Their boat hit a big wave just before 16:00, throwing the occupants around in the interior of the boat. Early reports suggested there may be fatalities, but later in the evening confirmation came through that three of the crew were hospitalised with multiple fractures. The event, the Copenhagen Poker Run, was more showcase than competition.

Seven cars mangled whilst unloading the Samsø ferry

An adjustable deck used to remove cars from a ferry accidentally damaged seven vehicles on Sunday afternoon as the vessel docked in Sælvig on the island of Samsø. Most of the cars, which were either sent into a railing or pressed into the ceiling, were occupied, but nobody was injured. The accident, which was the result of human error, occurred at around 15:30. The ferry company’s insurance will cover the costs of the damage.

‘Home’ to many eastern Europeans in Greve catches fire

A large fire broke out at a building in the southwestern Greater Copenhagen suburb of Greve on Sunday. The building is a disused horticulture centre, and it is believed many eastern Europeans sleep there and in adjoining wagons. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after arriving on the scene. Two occupants required medical assistance.

Suspected case of meningitis at Roskilde Festival

A 16-year-old girl was hospitalised on Saturday with a suspected case of meningitis. The patient safety association Styrelsen for Patientsikkerhed (SFP) has been busy tracking down anyone the girl may have come into close contact with. However, the risk of anyone else being infected is extremely small, emphasised Dr Bente Møller in a SFP press release. Symptoms include a high temperature, muscle pain, stiffness in the neck and back, and unexplained internal bleeding.