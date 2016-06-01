Danish school children leading the fight to tackle plastic pollution in the water

Some 57,000 school children representing 92 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities, as well as Greenland and the Faeroe Islands, have taken part in an initiative to tackle plastic pollution in water.

The theme of Masseekperimentet, a component of Astra’s annual naturvidenskabsfestival, was ‘plastic pollution in the water’, and the students were encouraged to wander outside their schools to collect plastic and examine where it comes from and what it consists of.

Like having 57,000 research assistants

Kristian Syberg, an associate professor at Roskilde University who is a representative of the Danish Center for Research on Plastic Pollution in the World Seas, Marine Plastic, was delighted to collaborate with the students.

“I couldn’t afford to hire 57,000 research assistants to do such a job for me, so it’s been exciting,” Syberg said.

The results of this year’s Masseekperimentet will be published in January 2020 and be included in the European Environment Agency’s marine water database, which establishes the basis for new EU legislation.

Quality ensured

According to Syberg, the size of the sample means there is no reason to fear inaccurate results, even though the children aren’t qualified research assistants.

“It wasn’t rocket science, providing they were thorough. And children tend to be really thorough when they collect such things,” he said.

Making a difference

The event has been running annually since 2007, and each year has had a theme that involves everyday lives.

“It is very important to us that what the students work on is something where they can understand why,” Line Christensen, a program manager, explained.

Over the last decade, some outstanding experiments have provided researchers with crucial data.

For example, in 2017 students established a significant connection between school toilets and incontinence – mainly because many children with-hold their urge to visit the toilet because they don’t like the toilet environment.

And last year, 25,000 students collected plant material that enabled researchers to discover 10 new beneficial lactic acid bacteria.