 Danish schoolteacher accused of sexual harassment – The Post
Danish schoolteacher accused of sexual harassment

Five students have come forward

A former teacher from the Odsherred Efterskole has been charged with sexually harassing students (photo: B Dajis)
February 6th, 2017 4:53 pm| by Ray W
Prosecutors from Mid and West Zealand Police have charged a former teacher from the Odsherred Efterskole with sexual harassment.

Five current or former students of the school have told the police they felt harassed by the teacher.



“The charges relate to indecent conduct against five students,” prosecutor Anja Lund Liin told TV ØST.

A history of abuse
One of the incidents is alleged to have occurred during the autumn of 2014, while the other four occurred between August and November 2016.

“One student said she was fondled and another said they were spied on,” said Liin.

The man in question is no longer a teacher at the boarding school. He was fired last autumn when it was reported he had fondled a student while she slept during a film evening at the school.

