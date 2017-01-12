Danish scientists extracting from strawberries to produce prevention pills for Alzheimer’s

Danish researchers from DTU and the University of Copenhagen have just completed a three-year project that aimed to identify bioactive phenolic compounds found in berry species around the world and produce them commercially to help prevent and cure diseases such as Alzheimer’s, cancer, heart disease and inflammation.

Fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, goji berries and other berries have long been known for having beneficial effects on health, but people would have to eat large daily quantities in order to get enough of the nutritious compounds.