Beachcombers on the small German island of Langeogg have this week been rewarded with a bonanza of Lego and the small plastic toys found in Kinder eggs.

Tens of thousands of the toys washed up on the island, most likely from containers lost by a Maersk ship during the storm yesterday.

Although the plastic bounty has been the cause of great joy among children on the island, the tiny plastic parts are not good for the environment.