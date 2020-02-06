 Danish shipping laments piracy spike in west Africa - The Post

Danish shipping laments piracy spike in west Africa

According to ICC International Maritime Bureau figures, the Gulf of Guinea remains a critical hotspot

Shipping under threat in the Gulf of Guinea (Photo: Pxhere)
February 6th, 2020 6:22 pm| by Roselyne Min

The Danish shipping industry is increasingly uneasy about falling prey to piracy off the coast of west Africa.

According to the ICC International Maritime Bureau, which monitors crimes related to maritime trade and transportation,  121 sailors were kidnapped in the Gulf of Guinea in 2019, up from 78 in 2018.

In fact, in the last three months of 2019 alone, 64 sailors were kidnapped in six different instances.

READ ALSO: Pirates kidnap crew off Maersk-chartered ship

Danish shipowners poking EU
The Danish shipowners’ association, Danske Rederier, has called for action.

“We want an EU-led mission in the area because attacks are far from the coast in international waters,” appealed Anne H Steffensen, the CEO of Danske Rederier.

The current situation is not a unique dilemma in the shipping industry.

READ ALSO: Denmark stepping up fight against pirates in West Africa

When piracy spiked off the Somali coast a few years ago, some companies began hiring guards and arming their crews.

The good news is that piracy is in decline worldwide, according to ICC International Maritime Bureau.

Related News



Latest News

International
Danish shipping laments piracy spike in west Africa
National
Supermarkets hesitant about banning sales of energy drinks to youths
Business
Lego bricks to become green by 2030
International
Wuhan Update: Denmark considers coronavirus quarantine camps

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved