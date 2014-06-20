A new law being proposed in Parliament would allow shops in Denmark to decide for themselves whether they will accept payment in cash during nighttime hours.

Since the introduction of the Dankort in 1984, shops have been required to accept cash if the customer insists. The debate has also existed since then as to whether shops could drop cash as a payment method.

Nighttime is the wrong time … for cash

Now a majority in Parliament backed by Brian Mikkelsen, the business and growth minister, has agreed to propose legislation that would allow shops to decide for themselves whether they will accept cash payments between 10 pm and 6 am. The aim, according to those behind the law change, is to protect stores against robberies and provide security for employees.