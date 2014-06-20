Contact us Advertise with us

Danish shops could soon start rejecting cash payments at night

Safety and security cited as reason for law change

Soon to be worthless at 7-Eleven at midnight (photo: Assy)
January 9th, 2017 11:42 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new law being proposed in Parliament would allow shops in Denmark to decide for themselves whether they will accept payment in cash during nighttime hours.

Since the introduction of the Dankort in 1984, shops have been required to accept cash if the customer insists. The debate has also existed since then as to whether shops could drop cash as a payment method.

Nighttime is the wrong time … for cash
Now a majority in Parliament backed by Brian Mikkelsen, the business and growth minister, has agreed to propose legislation that would allow shops to decide for themselves whether they will accept cash payments between 10 pm and 6 am.  The aim, according to those behind the law change, is to protect stores against robberies and provide security for employees.



“It will offer a sense of security and safety,” Mikkelsen told DR Nyheder. “A person will not have their entire life destroyed because someone has held a gun or a knife to their head.”

DF agrees
Government support party DF has previously opposed attempts to permit around-the-clock cashless shops. They are, however, on board with the proposal to give the shops the option of saying no to cash at night.

“It is just common sense that we allow cash-free shops at those times when there is a greater risk of a robbery,” DR business spokesperson Hans Kristian Skibby told DR.

Elders still old school
Skibby stressed that DF is still not ready to remove the requirement for cash payments altogether – the argument being that many older people still primarily use cash. Mikkelsen said he would eventually like shops to be able to decide whether they will accept cash any time of the day.

READ MORE: Cashless society looming as ATMs and bank branches disappear from small Danish towns

The bill will be submitted later this month and is expected to be adopted by spring.

Related News


Latest News

Danish shops could soon start rejecting cash payments at night
Danish delegation eyeing closer ties with India
Danish burger joint named among best in the world
CIS’s new campus opening today with an eye on the future for sustainable living
Anglophone theatre groups earn repeat nominations
Celebrating the continuation of CIS: the little school that could

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved