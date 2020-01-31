 Danish skyscraper postponed for a second time - The Post

Danish skyscraper postponed for a second time

How’s that for a view? (photo: Bestseller)
January 31st, 2020 11:55 am| by Valmira Gjoni

The construction of a 320-metre high tower in Brande to house the fashion company Bestseller has been put on hold.

Planned to be almost as high as the iconic Eiffel Tower (324m),  the construction of the large-scale Bestseller Tower & Village project has been paused because the building permit granted for the project expired at the turn of the year, according to Bestseller, which is owned by one of Denmark’s richest men, Troels Holch Povlsen.

“Right now, we have pressed pause, but we have not pressed stop,” the project manager, Anders Krogh, told Brande.dk.

No information has been divulged about when the construction with start again.

Denmark’s highest tower
Situated in Brande, a central Jutland town of just 7,000 inhabitants, the Bestseller Tower planned would have been visible from almost 50 km away.

Should it one become a reality, it will not only become the highest tower in Denmark, but also in northern Europe.

The project is part of plans to build a whole city. The tower itself, as well as accommodating the headquarters of Bestseller, would house 60 retail stores, a hotel, a school, and public space.

Same story in mid-2019
The completion date of 2023 now looks unrealistic – particularly as this is the second time the project has been pause.

At the beginning of June 2019, it was also put on hold – a decision that ended up costing the jobs of seven employees at the responsible architectural firm Dorte Mandrup.

Back then the fashion company stated that it would take at least another year before the construction started again.

The project was green-lighted by Ikast-Brande Municipality in February 2019.

 

 



