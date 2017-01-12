 Danish sports star reportedly arrested in London airport  – The Post

Danish sports star reportedly arrested in London airport 

Golfer Thorbjørn Olesen went off the rails in a drunken fury  

Olesen had a bit of a Happy Gilmore moment apparently (photo: Facebook/Thorbjørn Olesen)
August 1st, 2019 6:54 pm| by Christian W

According to the British media Daily Mail, Denmark’s leading golfer Thorbjørn Olesen was reportedly arrested at Heathrow Airport on Monday following an incident on a flight from the US. 

Olesen, 29, is said to have drunkenly molested a sleeping female passenger and urinated in the aisle, before antagonising British Airways cabin staff who attempted to calm him down. 

“On Monday, 29 July, officers based at Heathrow Airport arrested a 29-year-old man on an in-bound flight on suspicion of sexual assault, being drunk on board an aircraft and failing to comply with the orders of cabin crew. He was taken into custody and subsequently released under investigation,” a spokesperson with the Heathrow Airport police, told Daily Mail. 

Olesen, who was in the US competing at a tournament in Memphis, Tennessee, has yet to comment on the incident. 

