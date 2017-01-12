 Danish startups battling for million-dollar world cup – The Post

Danish startups battling for million-dollar world cup

Contestants can sign up over the next few weeks

Let the battle begin! (photo: Silicon Vikings)
January 23rd, 2018 9:24 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over the next few weeks, startups from around the world will be vying to represent their country at the 2018 Startup World Cup competition and the 1 million US dollar reward that comes with it.

Danish startups will be battling it out at the regional competition in Denmark from February to April to find a winner that will be invited to compete in the grand finale competition held in San Francisco on May 11.

READ MORE: Danish startup launching interactive app to help special needs kids at school

Golden State guild
The global winner will receive a one million US dollar investment prize as well as airline tickets and a hotel stay to participate in San Francisco.

The regional competition is organised by Silicon Vikings, the massive startup network that aims to connect the Nordic/Baltic nations to the Silicon Valley.

Last year, UniFa of Japan took first place ahead of Open Bionics from the UK and Ahlijasa from Indonesia.

Those interested in taking part can sign up here.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Performance Review: Sizzling on the hot hob with the bunny boiler
National
Danes going to Germany to save money on dental treatment
Culture
Two films with Danish connections nominated for the same Oscar
Local
Danes out in force to support immigrant baker

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved