Danish startups battling for million-dollar world cup

Over the next few weeks, startups from around the world will be vying to represent their country at the 2018 Startup World Cup competition and the 1 million US dollar reward that comes with it.
Danish startups will be battling it out at the regional competition in Denmark from February to April to find a winner that will be invited to compete in the grand finale competition held in San Francisco on May 11.
Golden State guild
The global winner will receive a one million US dollar investment prize as well as airline tickets and a hotel stay to participate in San Francisco.
The regional competition is organised by Silicon Vikings, the massive startup network that aims to connect the Nordic/Baltic nations to the Silicon Valley.
Last year, UniFa of Japan took first place ahead of Open Bionics from the UK and Ahlijasa from Indonesia.