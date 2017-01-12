Danish startups battling for million-dollar world cup

Over the next few weeks, startups from around the world will be vying to represent their country at the 2018 Startup World Cup competition and the 1 million US dollar reward that comes with it.

Danish startups will be battling it out at the regional competition in Denmark from February to April to find a winner that will be invited to compete in the grand finale competition held in San Francisco on May 11.

Golden State guild

The global winner will receive a one million US dollar investment prize as well as airline tickets and a hotel stay to participate in San Francisco.

The regional competition is organised by Silicon Vikings, the massive startup network that aims to connect the Nordic/Baltic nations to the Silicon Valley.

Last year, UniFa of Japan took first place ahead of Open Bionics from the UK and Ahlijasa from Indonesia.

Those interested in taking part can sign up here.