 Danish students resorting to doping to handle exam pressure – The Post

Danish students resorting to doping to handle exam pressure

Nothing succeeds like success they say, but the price can be high for budding academics

Statistically, at least one of these student has considered taking drugs to ease their exam pressure (photo: KF)
December 15th, 2017 9:56 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A new survey carried out by the Danish society of engineers, IDA, shows that around 6 percent of students have considered resorting to drugs in order to get through their exams.

READ ALSO: Increasing number of Danish students going down with stress

Harald Gade Andersen, the studies spokesperson for IDA, says that the main reason is that students nowadays have enormous personal expectations to live up to.

“I don’t think that people are very different compared to how they were 20 years ago. But the education culture has changed and there is an awful lot to live up to,” Andersen told Metroxpress.

The survey shows the most common drugs of choice are beta blockers, which are substances that lower pulse rates and blood pressure; ritalin, a medicament used primarily to treat people with problems concentrating such as those with ADHD; and modafinil, a performance-enhancing drug also used to treat ADHD.

The race to the top
Around 3 percent of students have used one of these three medicaments and another 6 percent have considered doing so. A similar survey published by Djøf, the Danish association of lawyers and economists, has revealed that 7 percent of their members have used drugs.

The chairperson of Djøf’s student wing, Christian Nør-Larsen, explained: “It’s definitely a problem that so many use drugs during exam periods. It shows that people feel they ought to be better and do more than they are really capable of.”

Nør-Larsen also points out that one of the main reason that students might resort to drugs is the enormous pressure to obtain high grades.

Use of these drugs can cause severe side-effects such as depression, sleeplessness, nausea and reduced appetite.

Related News



Latest News

National
Full honours for serving Denmark … providing it is overseas
Denmark
Danish students resorting to doping to handle exam pressure
Activities
Coming Up Soon: Christmas cuisine, carols, choirs and classical music
International
Arnie vs Predator: How the ‘Green Terminator’ and Denmark are saving the climate

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved