Danish study points to possible remedy for insomnia 

The study identifies 19 distinct stages of sleep – a steep climb on the popular wisdom of four established by scientists in the 1930s

August 27th, 2019 9:35 am| by Madison Bober

We spend about one-third of our life either sleeping or attempting to do so. For those who experience sleeping problems, a Danish-UK study led by Aarhus University in collaboration with Oxford University reveals a potential method to combat insomnia.

The study has identified 19 distinct stages of sleep, thus providing a more detailed representation of the brain during sleep that helps researchers develop better models of the sleep cycle.

Countering conventional wisdom 
Researchers since the 1930s have theorised that the human sleep cycle follows a strict four-stage pattern: three sleep phases that end with a rapid eye movement (REM) phase and restarts with the first stage.

The researchers used a technique called functional MRI coupled with algorithms to identify brain activity patterns among 57 healthy participants during a 52-minute sleep period.

A possible aide for insomniacs
The Aarhus and Oxford researchers suggest that stimulating the brain in the right place at the right time with an electrode pulse can trigger the brain to enter a deep sleep.

To prove that theory, the researchers plan to run an experiment testing the electrode stimulation on the brains of monkeys, according to neuroscientist Professor Morton Kringlebach in an interview with TV2.

Currently, almost half of all Danes experience varying degrees of sleep problems, according to Sundhedsstyrelsen, the national health board.

The recently released findings suggest a more nuanced understanding of the human sleep cycle that has not previously been studied and provides hope for future research into sleep and insomnia.

