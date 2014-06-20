Magnus Cort Nielsen might be the only Dane racing in this year’s Vuelta de Espana, but he was the one grabbing all the headlines yesterday following his mesmerising win in the 18th stage.

The 23-year-old Orica-Bikeexchange rider, taking part in his very first grand tour cycling race, found himself at the head of the peloton as the race neared its conclusion and surprised the seasoned sprinters to power across the finish line in first place for the biggest win of his young career.

“It’s really fantastic – a big dream come true,” said Nielsen. “Our main goal at the moment is the general classification and protecting Esteban Chaves and Simon Yates, but every now and again we get the opportunity to give it a try.”