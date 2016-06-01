 Danish swimming legend announces retirement – The Post

Danish swimming legend announces retirement

World record holder Rikke Møller Pedersen steps away from the pool due to injury

Onwards and upwards to other challenges for Rikke Møller Pedersen (photo: Bignick28)
January 14th, 2019 4:12 pm| by Christian W
A lingering shoulder injury has forced the Danish swimming icon Rikke Møller Pedersen to retire from competitive swimming at the age of 30.

The current world record holder in the 200 metres breaststroke said she was stepping away from the sport effective immediately due to an injury she sustained during the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where she won a bronze medal in the 4×100 metre medley.

“It’s been a difficult decision that has taken lots of time to reach. But I’ve had enough time now to realise that I’m ready to announce my retirement,” said Pedersen.

Tokyo challenge
Over the course of her career, Pedersen won 24 medals at the Olympics, the World Championships and the European Championships.

Her time of 2 minutes 19.11 seconds in the 200m breaststroke at the 2013 World Championships in Barcelona still stands as the fastest time ever.

Pedersen’s retirement is tough news for the Danish swimming team as it begins preparations for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
