Dane Peter Rosenmeier defeated, Alvaro Varela, the world’s number one ranked player, to capture the table tennis gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics on Sunday.

“It’s crazy,” Rosenmeier told DR Nyheder. “It’s insanely cool!”

Comeback kid

Rosenmeier defeated Varela in five sets, battling back several times when it seemed he may have to settle for silver.