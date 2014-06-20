A 65-year-old taxi driver from Randers died behind the wheel of his taxi this morning.

East Jutland Police said that they received a call at 6:20 a.m. reporting that a taxi had hit a tree in a garden located on a quiet street in Randers. The driver was found lifeless in his taxi, and EMTs on the scene could not revive him.

Autopsy scheduled

Police said that their preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was taken ill and was unconscious before the accident. An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the man died as a result of an illness or due to injuries sustained in the collision.