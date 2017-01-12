Danish teams handed tough draw in Europe

There were no handouts given by UEFA to the Danish football teams as the draw for the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers took place today.

FC Copenhagen will likely face Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade in the third round of the Champions League qualifiers, provided the Danes beat Welsh outfit TNS and the Serbs beat HJK Helsinki in the second round.

Red Star won 33 of 37 league games last season and beat the likes of Liverpool and Napoli in the Champions League group stage. In other words, FCK face a formidable opponent.

Europa League blues

There wasn’t much to enjoy for the Danish teams taking part in the Europa League draw either, with Brøndby, FC Midtjylland and Esbjerg all being dealt difficult hands.

Brøndby face a potential match-up with Portuguese side Braga, should they progress from the second round, while Esbjerg could run into Serie A stalwarts Torino should they manage to get into the third round of qualifiers.

FC Midtjylland, the only seeded Danish side in the Europa League draw, will likely face Glasgow Rangers, should the Scots manage to beat Progrès Niederkorn this time (they stunningly lost to the Luxembourg side a few years ago).

The first legs of the potential third round match-ups will take place on August 8, with the return legs being played a week later.