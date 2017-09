A 19-year-old Dane is missing in Italy following a school trip to Florence, according to the Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera.

The teenage male apparently went missing on Tuesday night after falling – or jumping – from the Ponte Amerigo Vespucci Bridge into the river Arno following a night out with school mates in a nearby disco.

Local police, emergency responders and helicopters are still searching for the teen, whose disappearance has been confirmed by the Foreign Ministry.