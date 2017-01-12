Danish teenage girl charged with planning two bomb attacks and stabbing educator

The official charges sheet in the so-called Kundby terror case that involves a now 16-year-old Danish girl has today been released to the Danish media.

The teenage girl who was last year arrested for supporting terrorism has been charged with planning bomb attacks against two schools in Denmark and for assaulting an educator at an institution, where she was being kept in custody.

The teenage girl comes from Kundby – a small village near Holbaek in northeast Zealand – hence the name of the case.

If she is found guilty, she could be sentenced to life in a closed or extra secure psychiatric hospital unit.

Radicalised and dangerous

It is believed the girl became radicalised over a short period of time.

After she spent a holiday in Turkey in the summer of 2015, she began to talk a lot about Islam, attended a mosque and eventually converted.

She was arrested in January 2016 for planning a bomb attack against her own school in Fårevejle, which was supposed to take place on the same day as a gala party for the older students.

She planned a further attack against the Jewish Caroline School in Copenhagen, which was supposed to take place in February 2016.

According to the charge sheet, the teen is also charged with assaulting an educator at the secure institution, where she was being kept in custody.

The incident happened last summer, when the girl stabbed the educator in the belly with a makeshift tool made out of a broken mirror.

The girl will remain in custody until her trial, which begins in April.