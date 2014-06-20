A 17-year-old girl has been in an artificially induced coma at Rigshospitalet since she was found at around noon yesterday floating lifeless in the water at Bagsværd Svømmehal near Lyngby in the suburbs of Greater Copenhagen.

‘We know that the teachers jumped into the water and got her out, after which they started resuscitation,” Ulrik Hove, a police commissioner from Copenhagen Vestegnens police, told Ekstra Bladet.

Still investigating

Police are still investigating how the girl wound up nearly dying in the pool.