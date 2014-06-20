Contact us Advertise with us

Danish teenager in coma after incident at local pool

17-year-old girl found floating in the water by her teachers

A young girl is fighting for her life after being found floating in a pool (photo: Pixabay) A young girl is fighting for her life after being found floating in a pool (photo: Pixabay)
August 30th, 2016 8:34 am| by Ray W
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A 17-year-old girl has been in an artificially induced coma at Rigshospitalet since she was found at around noon yesterday floating lifeless in the water at Bagsværd Svømmehal near Lyngby in the suburbs of Greater Copenhagen.

‘We know that the teachers jumped into the water and got her out, after which they started resuscitation,” Ulrik Hove, a police commissioner from  Copenhagen Vestegnens police, told Ekstra Bladet.

Still investigating
Police are still investigating how the girl wound up nearly dying in the pool.



“We are looking at video evidence and talking to anyone: employees, educators and young people who may have seen anything,” said Hove.

Police are still not sure how many children and teachers were present at the swimming pool, or how long the girl was lying lifeless in the water before she was noticed.

Police are withholding the girl’s identity out of respect for her family.

Related Posts


Latest News

Extinguishing tobacco investment (photo: iStock)
Mayor looking to end Copenhagen tobacco investments
Just add pepperoni (photo: Jyi1693)
Danish restaurant turning to Neptune to improve its pizza dough
A young girl is fighting for her life after being found floating in a pool (photo: Pixabay)
Danish teenager in coma after incident at local pool
Police continue to investigate a series of vehicular arson attacks plaguing Copenhagen (photo: He Who Laughs Last)
More car fires in Copenhagen overnight
Not exactly a barrel of laughs (photo: iStock)
The ghoulish tale of the corpse that came back
Not ground beef material (photo: Pixabay)
Dane accused of fraud in British horsemeat scandal

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved