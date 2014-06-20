A 17-year-old girl has been in an artificially induced coma at Rigshospitalet since she was found at around noon yesterday floating lifeless in the water at Bagsværd Svømmehal near Lyngby in the suburbs of Greater Copenhagen.
‘We know that the teachers jumped into the water and got her out, after which they started resuscitation,” Ulrik Hove, a police commissioner from Copenhagen Vestegnens police, told Ekstra Bladet.
Still investigating
Police are still investigating how the girl wound up nearly dying in the pool.
“We are looking at video evidence and talking to anyone: employees, educators and young people who may have seen anything,” said Hove.
Police are still not sure how many children and teachers were present at the swimming pool, or how long the girl was lying lifeless in the water before she was noticed.
Police are withholding the girl’s identity out of respect for her family.