Danish Tour de France stages unveiled

Copenhagen time trial is shaping up to be an absolute cracker of a stage

Denmark will be decked out in yellow for three days next year (photo: Tour de France)
February 4th, 2020 4:27 pm| by Christian W

Can you imagine it?

The likes of Roglic, Fuglsang, Bernal and Alaphilippe blasting past an intersection on Bredgade in the city centre, and standing up in the saddle on those final metres on H C Andersens Boulevard.

Well that’ll be reality next year as the Tour de France opens with three stages in Denmark – the first being a 13-km time trial in Copenhagen on 2 July 2021.

The routes of the three stages were unveiled today and sports enthusiasts will be licking their chops at the prospect of seeing the stars barrelling down Danish roads and streets.

In Copenhagen, the stage will start on Nørre Farimagsgade in the city centre, as riders are brought around the city lakes over to Østerbro and past Langelinie and the waterfront on the way to the finish on H C Andersens Boulevard.

Stage 1 in CPH

The second stage is a 199 km route beginning in Roskilde and snaking its way past Roskilde Cathedral and Roskilde Festival before following the west-Zealand coast down to culminate in crossing the Greater Belt Bridge and a sprint finish in Nyborg.

Stage 2 to Nyborg

The third stage takes the riders 182 km from Vejle past the Jelling Runes and south past Kolding, Haderslev and to another sprint finish in Sønderborg.

Stage 3 to Sønderborg

The race then heads back to France for the fourth stage on July 5.

