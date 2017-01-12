 Danish tourist drowns at Red Frog beach in Panama – The Post

Danish tourist drowns at Red Frog beach in Panama

Young man had previously survived the 2011 Præstø boating tragedy

Three other people have drowned at the Red Frog beach this year (photo: Dronepicr)
April 10th, 2017 1:35 pm| by Lucie Rychla
A 21-year-old Dane drowned last Wednesday at the Red Frog beach on the island of Bastimentos in Panama, where he was on holiday with his girlfriend.

Kristoffer Vodholt had previously survived the February 2011 tragic boating accident in Præstø Fjord in south-eastern Zealand, which left one person dead and six with serious brain damage.



Deadly sea currents
According to the local TV broadcaster TVN Noticias, the Dane was swimming in the sea when he was suddenly swept under the surface by a strong current.

Vodholt was allegedly submerged for 12 minutes before his body was recovered.

Despite attempts to save him, Vodholt died on the infamous beach, where two other tourists have drowned this year due to strong currents.

