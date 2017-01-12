Danish tourist killed in traffic accident in Australia

A Danish tourist has been killed and another critically injured in a traffic accident in Australia after their van collided with a truck near a small town in northeast Queensland, reports local newspaper Townsville Bulletin.
The accident took place 5 km south of the small town of Home Hill near Townsville on Monday shortly after 21:00 local time.
The Dane, who was driving the van, suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital in a critical condition, while his friend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died on the spot.
The truck driver was treated for shock.
According to the local police, both Danes were in Australia on holiday.
Denmark’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the sad news.