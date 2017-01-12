 Danish tourist killed in traffic accident in Australia – The Post

Danish tourist killed in traffic accident in Australia

Another one is still fighting for his life at a hospital in Queensland

The car accident took place south of Townsville in northeast Queensland (photo: Google Maps)
March 21st, 2017 12:51 pm| by Lucie Rychla
A Danish tourist has been killed and another critically injured in a traffic accident in Australia after their van collided with a truck near a small town in northeast Queensland, reports local newspaper Townsville Bulletin.

The accident took place 5 km south of the small town of Home Hill near Townsville on Monday shortly after 21:00 local time.



READ MORE: Young Dane killed in the US during Thanksgiving

The Dane, who was driving the van, suffered injuries and was transported to a hospital in a critical condition, while his friend, who was sitting in the passenger seat, died on the spot.

The truck driver was treated for shock.

According to the local police, both Danes were in Australia on holiday.

Denmark’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed the sad news.

