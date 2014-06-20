Danish transport companies that have been financially affected by Sweden’s border control can seek compensation from the Swedish state.

“We believe it is fair to compensate those who have had [extra] expenses,” Anna Johansson, Sweden’s infrastructure minister, told DR.

Last year, the Swedish government enforced the so-called carrier liability law that penalises transport companies with a 50,000 Swedish kroner fine if they do not check passengers’ ID.

DSB and Skånetrafiken have reported a loss of at least 35 million kroner each as a direct consequence of the border controls, while HH ferries claims to have lost around 20-30 millions.

The Swedish government has set aside a total of 139 million Swedish kroner for the compensations.

Fewer passengers

DSB has this year recorded a 12-percent decrease in the number of passengers travelling across the Øresund strait compared to 2015.

The Danish rail operator has been notified about 27 cases, when persons with no or inadequate ID managed to reach Sweden.

In one case, the Swedish transport management board decided that DSB must pay a penalty of 10,000 Swedish kroner.

Easier train transport at CPH Airport

DSB has meanwhile announced that from January 30 it will be easier for passengers to travel to Sweden from Copenhagen Airport.

Trains to Sweden will arrive to and depart from the same platform and passengers will therefore no longer have to walk through the airport’s terminal.

The change will lower the risk of delays and also allow for more frequent train connections between the airport and Copenhagen central station.

To begin with, DSB will test a new schedule with 10-minute intervals.