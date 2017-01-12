 Danish TV promo taking world by storm – The Post

Danish TV promo taking world by storm

TV2’s ‘All That We Share’ video an internet sensation

People have more in common than they think (photo: TV2)
January 31st, 2017 3:49 pm| by Ray W
A promotional ad put together by Danish broadcaster TV2 had been shared by millions around the world since the English version was released just a few days ago.

TV2’s video ‘All That We Share’ opens with Danes walking onto a stage and stepping into squares outlined on the floor that divide them into categories like ‘High Earners’, ‘Those Just getting By’, ‘Lifelong Danes’ and ‘New Danes’.



A man begins to ask questions like,

“Who in this room was the class clown?”

“Who are stepparents?”

“Who is heartbroken?”

“Who has been bullied?”

“Who is lonely?”

People step out of their boxes and different members of each group wind up standing together, finding common ground.

Timing
The English-language version of  the video (see it below) was posted to YouTube on January 27. The same day that US President Donald Trump released an executive order blocking citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days and halting the Syrian refugees program for four months.

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
