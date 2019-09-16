Danish university puts halt on cadaver donation

The Department of Biomedicine at Aarhus University has shut down its cadaver donation process following massive interest in 2019.

The university requires about 120 human bodies for research and education every year, but it has received so many donations so far this year that it has been forced to halt further intake of cadavers for now.

“We have limited space, so to avoid a situation where we end up storing the bodies unethically or reject donations, we have decided to be predictive and close our intake of new donations,” Annemarie Brüel, a professor at Aarhus University, told DR Nyheder.

Important for med students

Cadavers are typically used for med students to practice cutting a human body, while surgeons often use them for purposes of further education.

Citizens can still choose to donate their bodies to the University of Southern Denmark in Funen or the University of Copenhagen, while Aarhus University estimates it will once again begin accepting cadavers in 2020.