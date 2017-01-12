Danish warship heading to fight Islamic State

The Danish frigate Peter Willemoes has upped anchor and is on its way to the Middle East to take part in the ongoing battle against the jihadist organisation Islamic State (IS).

The ship departed from Korsør yesterday and is on its way to link up with the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) in the Mediterranean Sea. Peter Willemoes will become part of the aircraft carrier group Carrier Strike Group 2, which consists of 12 ships in support of the US carrier USS George HW Bush.