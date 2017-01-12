Danish weekend weather looking like a Bill Withers song

A high pressure system sitting close to Denmark means the weekend weather outlook will be grey and quiet.

In the spring and summer, a high pressure system usually guarantees sunny weather, but things are a bit different in the winter.

“The winds over the weekend will be calm, but the weather will be mostly cloudy,” DMI meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told Metroxpress.

Sunday, bleak Sunday

While there may be sunshine on Friday for some of the country, the overcast skies will thicken on Saturday and continue for most of the weekend in most places. Temperatures will hover between 3 and 6 degrees.

“It is harder to give a detailed forecast for Saturday until we see tomorrow’s satellite photo, but I generally expect overcast skies in many parts of the country with only a bit of sun here and there.”

Eriksen called the outlook for Sunday “bleak” and warned that visibility could get tricky for drivers in some areas.