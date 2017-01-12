 Danish weekend weather looking like a Bill Withers song – The Post

Danish weekend weather looking like a Bill Withers song

‘Ain’t no sunshine’ on the way

Denmark’s latest weatherman (photo: BW)
January 20th, 2017 4:02 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

A high pressure system sitting close to Denmark means the weekend weather outlook will be grey and quiet.

In the spring and summer, a high pressure system usually guarantees sunny weather, but things are a bit different in the winter.



“The winds over the weekend will be calm, but the weather will be mostly cloudy,” DMI meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told Metroxpress.

Sunday, bleak Sunday
While there may be sunshine on Friday for some of the country, the overcast skies will thicken on Saturday and continue for most of the weekend in most places. Temperatures will hover between 3 and 6 degrees.

“It is harder to give a detailed forecast for Saturday until we see tomorrow’s satellite photo, but I generally expect overcast skies in many parts of the country with only a bit of sun here and there.”

Eriksen called the outlook for Sunday “bleak” and warned that visibility could get tricky for drivers in some areas.

Related News


Latest News

Arctic
Eastern Greenland saw record-high temperatures in 2016
National
Danish weekend weather looking like a Bill Withers song
News
Mio Dio! Danes can learn to gesticulate like Italians
International
Danish passport still opening more doors than most

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved