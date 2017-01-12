 Danish window manufacturers need workers – The Post

Danish window manufacturers need workers

Job centres and trade school finding ways to meet demand

The industry is breaking back to pre-financial crisis levels (photo: Skeeze)
March 7th, 2017 8:49 am| by Ray W
Window manufacturers in Denmark are short of qualified staff to meet the demand from those who like to refurbish.

Teknisk Skole i Skive, a trade school located in Skive, has developed targeted courses in co-operation with several window manufacturers and job centres to help students learn about window manufacturing. Students attend classes for five weeks, followed by four weeks of practical training at a company.



“There is an urgent need for more hands in the industry, so we are doing what we can to train the unemployed so they can take jobs in production,” said Kelvin Jensen, the head of education at the school.

Jensen said that graduates of the courses are especially attractive job candidates because they have received window-specific training.

A job in the country
Many window manufacturers are located in rural areas. They had to lay off workers during the financial crisis, but are now beginning to hire once again.

Ideal Combi in Thy, for example, would like to take on 50 new employees, while KPK Vinduer on Mors also needs qualified workers.

READ MORE: Skilled workers the missing ingredient for Danish food companies

Since 2013, the turnover of the window industry has increased, and it is now approaching levels seen before the financial crisis.

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
