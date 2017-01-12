Danish wives who cheat wait an average 5.8 years before doing so

No month is complete without another groundbreaking study by Victoria Milan, a dating website for married and cohabiting couples who want to be unfaithful.

Following its shocking revelations in December that those born under Pisces are the most likely to be unfaithful – conducting a whopping 10.2 percent (well, slightly more than a 12th) of all affairs on the site – it has placed married women in Denmark in sixth place in its survey of which northern European nations are most likely to stray.